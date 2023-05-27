Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Trading Down 0.5%

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.60 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 85.20 ($1.06). Approximately 426,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 915,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.60 ($1.06).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £647.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.05.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

