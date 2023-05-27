Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.40 ($0.08). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £32.00 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

