Corey Grindal Sells 7,649 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 2.7 %

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 133.75% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

