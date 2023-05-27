Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.64. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 61,064 shares.

Cortexyme Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $44.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cortexyme

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 176.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 73,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.