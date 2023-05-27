Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.64. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 61,064 shares.
The company has a market cap of $44.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 176.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 73,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
