Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cosmos Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS COSG remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,902. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Cosmos Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.04.

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Cosmos Group had a negative return on equity of 408.12% and a negative net margin of 244.21%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.

Cosmos Group Company Profile

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens.

