Cosmos Price Down 0.5% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.52 or 0.00039341 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $51.00 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00053678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

