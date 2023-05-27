Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 5.5% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $20.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $507.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,302,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,850. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.91. The firm has a market cap of $224.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.72.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

