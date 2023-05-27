Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in May

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,705,800 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 6,868,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Country Garden Services Price Performance
Shares of CTRGF stock remained flat at C$1.24 during trading hours on Friday. Country Garden Services has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$4.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.71.
Country Garden Services Company Profile
