Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in May

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,705,800 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 6,868,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Country Garden Services Price Performance

Shares of CTRGF stock remained flat at C$1.24 during trading hours on Friday. Country Garden Services has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$4.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.71.

Country Garden Services Company Profile

Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd. is an investment holding company. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Community Value-added Services, Value-added Services to Non-property Owners, and Other Services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

