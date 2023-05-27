Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in May

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

COVTY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,374. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. Covestro has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $24.06.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($1.05). Covestro had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

