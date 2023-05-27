Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Craneware Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRWRF remained flat at $18.75 during trading hours on Friday. Craneware has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware Plc engages in the provision of software and support services for the healthcare industry. Its services and solutions include patient engagement, charge capture and pricing, claims analysis, revenue recovery and retention, and cost analytics. The company was founded by William Gordon Craig and Keith Neilson on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

