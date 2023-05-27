Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,103 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.16% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $33,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 125,349 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,787,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,115,000 after acquiring an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 563,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

