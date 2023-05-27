Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.15% of Dover worth $27,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.03. 629,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,744. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

About Dover



Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

