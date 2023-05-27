Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $46,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,814,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,502,000 after buying an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,471,000 after acquiring an additional 93,473 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after acquiring an additional 545,354 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,704,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,212,000 after purchasing an additional 217,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,129 shares during the period.

SCHC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 216,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

