Creative Planning Sells 20,261 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,261 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after buying an additional 962,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.73. The stock has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $108.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

