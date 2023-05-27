Creative Planning Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,166,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,203,000. Creative Planning owned about 1.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 608,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

