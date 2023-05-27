Credit Suisse Group Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $152.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.60.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.52. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $401,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

