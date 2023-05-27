Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.72 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $68.72 million and $17.20 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

