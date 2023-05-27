Creditcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.73 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $69.04 million and $16.73 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

