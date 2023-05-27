Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the April 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 573.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Credito Emiliano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Credito Emiliano stock remained flat at C$7.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. Credito Emiliano has a 1-year low of C$3.80 and a 1-year high of C$7.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.29.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

