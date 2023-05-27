Cronos Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $3.42 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00054125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

