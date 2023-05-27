CV SHOTS Trading Up 48.1% This Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $16.46 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded up 48.1% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00238817 USD and is down -9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

