DA Davidson Weighs in on Nordson Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Nordson Trading Up 1.7 %

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.20.

NDSN opened at $220.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.72 and its 200-day moving average is $227.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

