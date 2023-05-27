Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daimler Truck Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $15.23 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

