Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the April 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the first quarter worth about $876,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.61.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $43.57. 41,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

