Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY24 guidance to $21.10-21.60 EPS.
Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $465.18 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $238.43 and a one year high of $503.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.59 and its 200-day moving average is $421.30.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.
Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.
