Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY24 guidance to $21.10-21.60 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $465.18 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $238.43 and a one year high of $503.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.59 and its 200-day moving average is $421.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

About Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $60,683,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $48,059,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

