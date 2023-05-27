DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $11.45 million and $676,702.82 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

