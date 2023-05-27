DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $44.35

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $571,457.60 and approximately $44.35 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00131086 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00061402 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039537 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021667 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003726 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,920,731 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.