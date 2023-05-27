Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DROOF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.79) to GBX 159 ($1.98) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.13) to GBX 88 ($1.09) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deliveroo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deliveroo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Deliveroo Stock Up 1.8 %

DROOF opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

