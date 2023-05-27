Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Up 148.5% in May

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.77.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of DLAKY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.