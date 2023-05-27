DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the April 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DEUZF remained flat at $4.98 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

