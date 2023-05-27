dForce USD (USX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,189.91

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.75 million and approximately $1,189.91 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00329312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018769 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000629 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,744,296 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00611745 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,286.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

