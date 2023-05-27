Divergent Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Divergent Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $193.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,686. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.77. The stock has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

