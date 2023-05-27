Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree updated its Q2 guidance to $0.79-0.89 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.73-6.13 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

