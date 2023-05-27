DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $251,374.56 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $251,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,485.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $67.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

