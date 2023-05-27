DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $251,374.56 in Stock

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $251,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $232,485.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $67.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

