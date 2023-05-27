DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 234.0% from the April 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NYSE:DLY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,318. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
