DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 234.0% from the April 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DLY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,318. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

