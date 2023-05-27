Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

In other news, Director Rick Hays purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,650.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Rick Hays bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,650.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $70,261.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,333.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,552 shares of company stock worth $116,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.