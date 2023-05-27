Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Insider Activity

Eaton Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.46. 4,137,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $183.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average is $164.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

