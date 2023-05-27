Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ETN opened at $182.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.75.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Bank of America raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

