Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

