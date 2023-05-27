Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,329 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.34. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,289 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.