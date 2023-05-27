ELIS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,151.48 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $25.30 million and approximately $23,151.48 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,742.22 or 1.00028899 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11625547 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,168.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

