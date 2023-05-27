Enegra (EGX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16.64 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for about $195.83 or 0.00733880 BTC on popular exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $16.64 billion and approximately $1.68 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 196.53377753 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,701,708.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

