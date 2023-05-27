Energi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $127,317.82 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Energi has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $127,317.82 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,940,136 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

