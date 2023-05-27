EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

EnerSys Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE ENS opened at $98.44 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in EnerSys by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

