EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.
EnerSys Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
EnerSys Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,849,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 13.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after buying an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
