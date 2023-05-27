Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Ennis Stock Performance

Ennis stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $518.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 54.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

In other news, General Counsel Daniel Gus acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,107.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 423,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ennis by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 111,119 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ennis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,742 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ennis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,431,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

