Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Epwin Group Price Performance

Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £97.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 1.04. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 86.40 ($1.07). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

Epwin Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Epwin Group

About Epwin Group

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,452.74). Company insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.