Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Equinix by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.11.

Equinix Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of EQIX traded up $21.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $729.15. 705,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,803. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $762.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $710.30 and its 200-day moving average is $696.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,841.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.