Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $21.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $729.15. The stock had a trading volume of 705,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,803. The company’s 50 day moving average is $710.30 and its 200-day moving average is $696.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.51. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.11.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.