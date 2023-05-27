ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $574.81

Shares of ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 574.81 ($7.15) and traded as high as GBX 627.80 ($7.81). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 623.25 ($7.75), with a volume of 135 shares trading hands.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 602.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 575.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.